On Thursday night, Savage Academy opened its doors to the 2021 class in an invite-only elite run. The session was streamed live over YouTube and 40 to 60 coaches and scouts tuned in. The kids got ample exposure, and here is what we saw:

Two things about South Carolina kids: they will compete, and they are athletic. With basketball coaches like Savage teaching the game, South Carolina should be in line to continue producing the same level of pro prospects the state has over the past five to ten years (Jawun Evans, Khris Middleton, Nic Claxton, Aaron Nesmith, PJ Dozier, Jarrell Brantley, Sindarius Thornwell, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Torrey Craig, and others).

Christian Savage has done a great job in providing a platform for players in the state of South Carolina during this quarantine. He branded his Savage Academy as a premier proving ground for talent around the state, and that proving ground has netted not only offers for players, but also allowed the community at large to get better.

“Players that learn the value of hard work, commitment, teamwork and sacrifice are the ones who make their teams great.” -Tom Crean

MVP6’3” 2021 Tim Barnes - Gray Collegiate

This was an easy choice; from start to finish Barnes was the most productive, the flashiest, the one who continuously brought the crowd to its feet, and he won. He kicked off the event with a massive dunk down the middle of the lane, and things did not stop there. Barnes showcased a nice pull up, numerous 3s, lob dunks, ability to attack the paint off the bounce, pretty much a very appealing game for college coaches of which to take note.

This season, Barnes should be a central piece for his 3-time defending state champion Gray Collegiate squad. Keep the cameras rolling when Barnes is on the floor.

Starting 5

6’4” 2021 Myles Jenkins, River Bluff

Jenkins had a big year last season, winning region player of the year averaging 14 points and 7 boards. Jenkins is explosive and plays with a toughness and pace. He had multiple jaw dropping dunks here.

6’4” 2021 Dessie Canty, Dorman

Canty is a high energy player who has a lot of skills at his size. He transferred in to Dorman this season and will be a vital piece for them to win their 5th consecutive state champion.

6’5” 2021 Literyian Tyler, North High

Tyler passes the look test and his versatility on the floor entices. When he is at his best, he can handle, shoot and pass the ball with ability in the passing lanes. Super intriguing, especially with time in the system.

6’11” 2021 Jacquez Shuler, Oakville Prep (CAN)

What Shuler brings to the table is sheer size. He is the biggest, and longest, player on both floors he walks on. He rebounds, he makes shots around the baskets and he protects the rim. A lot to like here.

6’4” 2021 Chris Rhone, Gray Collegiate

Rhone, who is also talked about as a football prospect, plays with such poise and pace. But he is also a big, strong and athletic guy as well. He should have his choice of full scholarships to choose from.

Honorable Mentions

6’8” 2021 Porter Stanley (Ben Lippen)

6’2” 2021 Henry Haigler (Chapin)

6’2” 2021 Colin Rodrigues (North Augusta)

6’5” 2021 Davarrio Sheppard (Dreher)

6’2” 2021 Janyle Pittman (Lancaster)