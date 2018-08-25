Traditionally, South Carolina has been known as a state that churns out talented running backs. In recent years though the talented has shifted out to the wide receiver, in line with the general move toward the spread offense.

However, 2018 may be the year of the running back in the Palmetto State.

Of course there are the high-level running back recruits over the next few classes. Guys like Byrnes’ Rahjai Harris, First Baptist’s Michel Dukes, Spartanburg’s Zykamren Robinson and Irmo’s Kendrell Flowers should all play for Power Five colleges.

But this season, there is a strong crop of under-the-radar running backs that are taking the state by storm. Here’ we’ll spotlight a few of them.

Ta’Meric “Dre” Williams, Sr., Greer

Williams looks like the most electric player in the state this season. After a Week 0 in which he put up 403 total yards and four touchdowns, Williams followed with another huge game on Friday. Oh, and those games came against 5A powerhouses Spartanburg and Byrnes.

Only 5’9”, 180 pounds, Williams runs with great balance and displays a rare combination of speed and power. It would not be a surprise to see Williams take home all-state honors at the end of the season.

Irvin Mulligan, Sr., Whale Branch

A two-way star, Mulligan is committed to Wofford at the running back position. Mulligan has scored six times in two games for the Warrior offense, averaging over 180 yards a game on the ground.

In Whale Branch’s run-heavy offense, Mulligan has the power to break tackles at the line and the elite speed to outrun defenses. Mulligan should be among the state leaders in both yardage and touchdowns this season.

Narii Gaither, Sr., Rock Hill

I have no idea why Gaither isn’t a household name. Last year, he was the Bearcats’ top defensive player. In fact, he was the best defensive player in the region. Accordingly, the decision to move him to running back full time could not have been an easy one.

But there’s no question it has paid big dividends. Gaither has carved up two elite defenses in Sumter and South Pointe with relative ease. Gaither is one of the most powerful backs in the state and should have a slew of offers. He has none but that will change if he continues to play at this elite level.

Ailym Ford, Sr., West Florence

The Knights have steadily improved every year under head coach Trey Woodbury and Ford is a huge part of that.

Last season, Ford was a workhorse, carrying the ball 255 times for 1836 yards and 17 touchdowns. By unofficial count, Ford leads the state in rushing this season with over 500 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s one of the more powerful backs in the state but also possesses great speed, as evidenced by his 95-yard kickoff return touchdown on the first play of the season.

Other backs to watch:

Pha’leak Brown, Chester

Sebastian Lach, Fort Mill

Joe Ervin, South Pointe

Marice Whitlock- South Pointe

Tanner Ussery, Landrum

Nygel Moore- Lancaster

Jermani Green, Myrtle Beach

David Hall, Clover

Malory Pinckney, Southside Christian

Ron Hoff, Dutch Fork

Jonathan Hall, Dutch Fork

Anthony McFadden, Southside Christian

Zach Doe, John Paul II

Nemo Squire, Dillon

KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate

Cortney Jackson, Abbeville