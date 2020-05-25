News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 07:50:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting diaries: Greer WR Jaleel Skinner

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

One of the Southeast's top wide receiver prospects is Greer's Jaleel Skinner.

In this new feature on PalmettoPreps.com, the 2022 standout goes on the record on a regular basis about his high school training and his recruiting process.

This week's edition focuses on how Skinner has been working out during a time in which no team activities are allowed, plus some schools he wants to go visit when recruiting reopens, thoughts on Clemson and South Carolina, and more.

Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Subscribe today - get a 30 day FREE TRIAL! - and get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.

Jaleel Skinner Greer South Carolina high school football
Greer's Jaleel Skinner goes on the record with PalmettoPreps.com for this new feature
SC high school football
PalmettoPreps.com's coverage of SC high school football is sponsored by Great Southern Homes
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}