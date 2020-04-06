In the first edition of PalmettoPreps.com's "Quarantine Conversations" series, we speak with Saluda Tigers head football coach Stewart Young.

During this wide-ranging talk, Young looks back on his team's magical 2019 run to the state championship, breaks down what he looks for in assistant coaches, talks about how his team is dealing with the layoff from team activities, and much more.

Make sure you check on this conversation and please be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.

