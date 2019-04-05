Under head coach Scott Earley, Westside High has several potential next level prospects to watch in the 2020 and 2021 classes.

PalmettoPreps.com has a breakdown here:

2020 CLASS

** Wide receiver Shedrick Smith is a multi-sport athlete, also playing basketball for Westside, and is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. He was an All-Region selection last season and has been named the team's Offensive Player of the Week.

** Quarterback Blair Garner is set to spend his first spring with the Rams after transferring from Palmetto High in the Upstate.The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder has plenty of arm talent.

** Another multi-sport athlete (track and field) as well as an honor roll student, Elijah Harper is an intriguing athlete because of his size (6-foot-3 194 pounds) and positional versatility. He plays receiver and linebacker for the Rams and could factor in at a number of spots in college.

*** Another senior, Caleb Edwards, is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds and wants to major in architecture. He's an Honor Roll, National Honors Society, and Beta Club member who's garnered Defensive Player of the Week honors for Westside.

*** Offensive lineman Nigajuan Mansell is a 6-foot-4, 235-pounder that the Westside staff also believes is a college prospect.

*** Linebacker Keonta McGowan (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) also plays hoops for the Rams and wants to major in mechanical engineering at the next level.

2021 CLASS



*** O'Mari Brown, also a baseball player, is 5-foot-7, 205 pounds and factors in on the defensive line for the Rams. He's a 450-pound squatter with a sub 4.5 shuttle time.

*** Tight end Jayden Ramsey has excellent size at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds. He's another Honor Roll/Beta Club member who also plays basketball for Westside.

