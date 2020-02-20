One of the state of South Carolina's top prospects - in a 2022 class that is shaping up to be strong - is Pendleton running back Amir Dendy.

An explosive athlete, Dendy stands over 6-foot tall and is 182 pounds.

He recently participated in the Rivals Combine Series in Miami and turned in a laser-timed 4.62-second forty yard dash.

His pro shuttle time was a 4.21, he broad jumped 122", featured a 78" wing span and vertical leaped 37.5 inches.

As just a sophomore, Dendy rushed for close to 1,300 yards on 213 carries and scored 18 touchdowns.



