Chapman can always be counted on to have a potent offense, and this season the trigger man for Mark Hodge's squad is 2020's Mikele Colasurdo.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is a dual-threat capable of making plays with his arm or with his legs.

Through 8 games this season, Colasurdo is completing passes at a 63 percent clip with 1,885 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

He's also the team's second-leading rusher with 360 yards on 84 carries, with 5 additional scores on the ground.

Below is the Upstate standout's updated highlight reel from the 2018 season.