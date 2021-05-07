 Profiling SCISA WR Trevor Milliken
Profiling SCISA wideout Trevor Milliken

One of the state's most productive wide receivers that you may not have heard of is Trevor Milliken, who was a standout on the SCISA level last season.

Collegiate interest could stand to pick up this summer, and more folks around the Palmetto State could learn about Milliken during the 2021 football season.

PalmettoPreps.com caught up with the 2023 product to get the latest on his offseason and more.

Trevor Milliken SCISA football
WR Trevor Milliken, who played last season at The Kings Academy
