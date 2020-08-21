PalmettoPreps.com is rolling out team previews prior to the beginning of the 2020 SC high school football season, and today we focus in on head coach Jared Amell's Trinity-Byrnes squad.

We spoke with Amell this week to get an update on his team's preparation in the midst of an interesting offseason and dive into his team's personnel and strengths.

Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Please join us, get access to all our content, and support our work.



