Preseason update: Trinity-Byrnes football
PalmettoPreps.com is rolling out team previews prior to the beginning of the 2020 SC high school football season, and today we focus in on head coach Jared Amell's Trinity-Byrnes squad.
We spoke with Amell this week to get an update on his team's preparation in the midst of an interesting offseason and dive into his team's personnel and strengths.
Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Please join us, get access to all our content, and support our work.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news