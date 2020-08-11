One of the Southeast's top wide receiver prospects is Greer's Jaleel Skinner.

In this new feature on PalmettoPreps.com, the 2022 standout goes on the record on a regular basis about his high school training and his recruiting process.

The latest edition catches up with Skinner on his off-season training, a move towards the 2020 regular season, and the latest in his recruitment.

