



Press release from Phenom Hoop Report:

****

What an incredible pool of talent. Phenom’s Summer Jam Session 2, set to take place Tuesday, June 19 at Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC will have defending state champions, high major commitments and Top 150 prospects throughout the line up of teams.

Teams from South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina will meet in the sold out team camp to compete against one another and get the most exposure possible a June Team Camp can provide.

Here are some of the storylines you have to look for …

Deep Class of D1 2019 PGs

The South Carolina 2019 class is deep with D1 point guards with no less than 10 players who should fall into that category. This event will feature five of them led by 6’2” South Carolina commit Trae Hannibal of Hartsville High School. He is a top 100 caliber talent that many of the national rankings guys have not seen yet. Once they do, the reputation will rapidly expand.

Other D1 2019 PGs in this Event 6’3” Chico Carter Jr of Cardinal Newman (SC) Offers: College of Charleston, Youngstown St, High Point, Hampton, etc…

6’1” Tre Jackson of Blythewood HS (SC) Offers: College of Charleston, Coastal, So Miss, SC State, Hofstra, etc…

6’2” Mike Green of Christian Academy (SC) Offers: Charlotte, USC-Upstate

5’11” Crosby James of Ridge View HS (SC) Offers: SC State

The Trae Hannibal vs. Chico Carter Matchup

This is probably the featured matchup of players across the state and should be incredibly fun for onlookers. Both players have big followings of fans, which they have rightfully earned after starting for multiple years on their varsity teams.

Hannibal, as we mentioned above, is already committed to the University of South Carolina. He is a strong and explosive point guard who gets downhill with a ferocity and defends the point of attack with purpose.

Carter Jr. is a silent assassin. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, and his demeanor never changes. Carter Jr. is a long armed defensive player with a high IQ and good feet in the passing lanes. Offensively he is able to get into the paint as well as knock down the mid-range pull up.

Hannibal is ranked as the 4th best prospect in South Carolina, and the 2nd best point guard. Carter Jr. is ranked as the 10th best prospect in South Carolina, and the fourth best point guard. This matchup will be very telling, it should be very spirited as the two should put on a can’t miss show!

Malcom Wilson and Silas Mason Continue to Climb Nationally (20+ HM Offers Between the Two)

Wilson, a 6’11” center from Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC was recently ranked as the number 121 player in the country. This was expected after picking up offers from the likes of South Carolina, Georgetown and Clemson. Wilson is coming off anchoring a state championship team and is a high level rim protector with a bit of nasty in him. Wilson has been coming to our events since 8th grade and we have enjoyed tracking him. We have not seen him since the high school season so it will be a good barometer of where things stand and where things are heading with him.

Nationally, most recruiting sites do not ranking very deep in the sophomore class. However, that does not stop schools from across the country to offer. The likes of Texas, DePaul, Florida, Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Houston and others have already stepped forward for the 6’6” 2020 Silas Mason of Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro, NC. Mason is a lengthy and electric wing who will sure to pop up in the national rankings once they extend to 100. Keep your eyes open as he is sure to drop your jaw with a highlight reel play at least once per game.

Who Will Breakout?!

In every event that carries high caliber talent, players inevitably break out. The unknowns see the college coaches sitting baseline and they see the cameras rolling and nationally read scouts watching and they take the stage.

Well on Tuesday at Phenom’s Summer Jam Session 2, the stage has been set. There are known, high level talents, who will take the spotlight and rightfully so, they have earned it. However, here are some of the possible breakout candidates who could steal some of the show.

6’2” 2020 Dallan Wright of Saluda High School

A long and confident point guard. He comes from a very athletic family and has all the tools of a mid level Division 1 guard. This could be the setting that everyone starts to take notice of that.

6’3” 2019 Romello Grant of Stall High School

He finished last year third in scoring and second in rebounding, in the entire state of South Carolina. It is not everyday that a player can play 4A basketball while putting up 25 points and 12 boards per game and still be unknown. Well Grant is that guy. A burly and productive player, Grant is a great rebounder, shoots with consistency and finishes at the rim, through out. His numbers and efficiency are off the charts.

6’7” 2019 Seth Rivers of Stall High School

While his teammate, Romello Grant, got a lot of the local headlines, it was Rivers who led the entire state in blocked shots last season. The long limbed, 6’7” sturdy post man averaged 5.5 blocks per game, which paired nicely with his 9 points and 10 boards per game. Rivers enjoys being the big man and all that comes with that. He does a translatable skill at a high level and is someone who can post staggering numbers in that category.

6’6” 2019 Duwe Ferris of Myers Park High School

Ferris has great size and as the focal point of this Myers Park team he has the ability to really get hot, especially from beyond the arc. He is a 3-point marksmen, especially off the catch when his feet are set. Look for him to put up good scoring totals as he could have a game or two of 30 plus. If he does that, he will undoubtedly make his name known.

6’3” 2019 DJ Sinkler of AC Flora High School

Coach Josh Staley has things over at AC Flora rolling right now. Year after year he sends multiple players to off on college scholarships. This year will be Sinkler’s year. He showed flashes last season as a scorer but he couldn’t find his consistency. This year Sinkler is older, it is his team and he has confidence through the roof. He is athletic and is able to score the ball off the bounce and the catch. If he has found consistency in his outputs a few offers could be in the short horizon for him.

6’9” 2020 Patrick Iriel of AC Flora High School

The progress Iriel has made over the last year has been remarkable as he is just scratching the surface of his potential. He has great size to go with good length and great hands. Iriel is able to score consistently with his back to the basket as he has good feet and plays at a great pace. He can step out in pick and pop situations and runs the floor very well. His game continues to improve and there is a considerable upside here. He is a sure fire Division 1 big as he already carries a USC-Upstate offer. More will come.

Top 2021 in-state basketball prospects list from PalmettoPreps.com



Discuss SC high school athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes