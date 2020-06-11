News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 13:50:17 -0500') }} football Edit

PalmettoPreps The Show: Episode 1 - Hannah-Pamplico's Jamie Johnson

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

Episode I of our new YouTube Show - PalmettoPreps The Show - is now available. In the first edition, Hannah-Pamplico athletics director and head football coach Jamie Johnson joins us and covers a number of topics, including the return to summer workouts, fans and ticketing this season, how revenue could affect other sports, scenarios for the 2020 season, and a team outlook, plus more! Watch below.

Enjoy this new video feature - PalmettoPreps The Show from PalmettoPreps.com. Please take a moment and subscribe for free to our YouTube channel for more South Carolina high school football content!

SC high school football
PalmettoPreps.com's coverage of SC high school football is sponsored by Great Southern Homes
Hannah-Pamplico football South Carolina high school football
Hannah-Pamplico's Jamie Johnson joins PalmettoPreps.com
