In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in this mid-July update.

***

- Southside's Quintarius "Tay" Jefferies recently made his verbal commitment to Richmond.



- Byrnes RB Rahjai Harris released a top 10 that includes Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Memphis, East Carolina, Charlotte, West Virginia, Tennessee, Middle Tennessee, UConn, and Colorado State.

- Another Byrnes product, safety Buddy Mack, released his top 8 - Colorado State, Indiana, Charlotte, Marshall, Memphis, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Wofford.

- Fox Creek lineman CJ Tillman picked up his first offer from Presbyterian College.



- Crescent DE Jayden Vincent (2020) has received offers from Middle Georgia State, UNC Greensboro and Presbyterian College.

- Crescent DE Jaheim Bowman (2020) has received offers from Middle Georgia State and UNC Greensboro.

- Hilton Head's Christian Miller was recently selected to play in the Elite Raw Talent All-American Bowl.



- Abbeville athlete JD Moore picked up a scholarship offer from Wingate.



