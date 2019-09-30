News More News
PalmettoPreps Rundown - Ep. 3 - interview with SCHSL's Charlie Wentzky

Tyler Cupp
PalmettoPreps.com

PalmettoPreps.com is excited to present its readers with another edition of the PalmettoPreps Rundown with host Tyler Cupp.

In this edition, Tyler talks with SCHSL assistant commissioner Charlie Wentzky, who dives into a host of topics. The two talk officiating, realignment, charter schools, and much more.

Check out this informative podcast below.

{{ article.author_name }}