PalmettoPreps.com is excited to present its readers with another edition of the PalmettoPreps Rundown with host Tyler Cupp.

In this edition, Tyler talks with SCHSL assistant commissioner Charlie Wentzky, who dives into a host of topics. The two talk officiating, realignment, charter schools, and much more.



Check out this informative podcast below.



Like the podcast? Support our work with 75% off the first year of an annual subscription with the promo code: SCHSFB