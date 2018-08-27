Ticker
PalmettoPreps Podcast - Episode 2 - Ramon Robinson

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps.com
Publisher

In the second installment of PalmettoPreps.com's podcast, we spoke with Elite Position Training's Ramon Robinson.

The T.L. Hanna High School Hall of Famer broke down several topics, including...

- His training of current Clemson starter Kelly Bryant and his development, plus other quarterbacks

- How he works with high school coaches to help develop their quarterbacks while keeping good relationships

- More on EPT as a business and training company

- What he looks for in quarterbacks and how he trains them

- Looks back on his own high school career and great players he faced.

- His thoughts on five-star in-state standout Zacch Pickens, the state's top prospect.

- Plus more!


