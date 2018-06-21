Coach Shane Fidler has a prospect in the 2021 class who is one to watch on the Power 5 level for the future.

Two-way lineman Victor Otubu is 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds already, can dunk a basketball, and has potential on the defensive or offensive line at the next level. He camped at South Carolina earlier this month and is starting to hit the radar of programs around the Southeast.



Boiling Springs defensive lineman Michael McDowell picked up an offer from Jacksonville State this week.



2019 linebacker/safety Jalen Miller out of Byrnes has eight offers and counting, with The Citadel the latest to step forward with a scholarship.

Another Byrnes product, 2020 defensive back Buddy Mack, recently camped at in-state schools Clemson and South Carolina. Wofford has an early offer out to Mack.

Also from the Rebels' program, junior running back Rahjai Harris picked up his second scholarship offer from Appalachian State a few days ago.



Wofford and Eastern Kentucky extended scholarship offers to Greer quarterback Treyvion Houston this week.

Kentucky was recently the first to offer a prospect we like a lot out of the 2020 class, Mauldin defensive back Andru Phillips. His father actually played in Lexington in college.

Whale Branch linebacker/running back Irvin Mulligan committed on June 18 to play his college football at Wofford.



