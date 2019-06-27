In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State in this end of June update.

***

* Southside Christian LB Jackson Dorris has picked up a scholarship offer from Presbyterian College.

* Also out of Southside Christian, QB JW Hertzberg nabbed an offer from Limestone.

* Hammond LB Saul Diaz picked up his first offer, which came from North Greenville.

* Another Hammond product, 2022 RB CJ Stokes, picked up an offer from South Carolina after camping in Columbia.



* Spartanburg 2020 athlete Jamare Benjamin now carries an offer from Wofford.

* On July 10, Byrnes RB Rahjai Harris plans on announcing his top 10 schools out of a substantial group of offers.

* Woodmont defensive lineman Cam Donald made his verbal commitment to Navy this week.

* Legion Collegiate Academy wide receiver OD Dollison released a top six that includes East Carolina, Georgia State, Old Dominion, Akron, James Madison, and Western Kentucky. He plans a commitment on July 4.

* Oregon, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech have all now offered 2023 wide receiver Devin Hyatt from Dutch Fork.

* Syracuse offered 2021 Greer OL Jaydon Collins.

* Manning ATH Aaron Smith picked up an offer from SC State.



* Charlotte offered 2023 Greer QB Raheim Jeter and landed a verbal commitment from Rock Hill's Anthony Jackson Jr.

