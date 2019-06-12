In this feature, PalmettoPreps.com fills up a notebook with the latest recruiting news on high school football prospects across the Palmetto State.

* Dorman wide receiver/ running back Chance Black from the 2021 class picked up his first Power 5 scholarship offer from Virginia Tech.

* Ditto for West Florence product Nykelius Johnson; the 2021 wideout was also offered by Virginia Tech's staff.

* Byrnes offensive lineman Chuck Strickland was recently offered a preferred walk-on spot at South Carolina.

* Georgia was the first to offer another Byrnes offensive lineman, with the Bulldogs extending an offer to 2022's Eli Henderson.

* Byrnes safety Buddy Mack from the 2020 class added an offer from Pittsburgh to his tally this week.

* UGA also joined the crowd that has offered standout 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter of Greer.

* Speaking of rising ninth graders from the Upstate, Dorman lineman Markee Anderson (6'4, 267) is going to be camping at Clemson and South Carolina this week. He'll be at Wofford on Sunday for camp, followed by Charlotte next Saturday.

* Two Palmetto State prospects committed to the University of South Carolina in recent days after turning in strong camp performances: Sumter's O'Donnell Fortune and Abbeville's Trai Jones.

* Barnwell offensive lineman Briggs Kearse announced his commitment to Wofford on Tuesday night.

