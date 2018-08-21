SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

This week, PalmettoPreps.com is proud to launch its own podcast as a method of better serving followers of high school athletics around the Palmetto State.

In our inaugural episode, Ridge View (South Carolina) head coach Perry Parks goes on record about several topics...

- His thoughts on high school football's "Week Zero" concept.

- Ridge View's first game result and season outlook, including region and non-region opponents

- Players to watch for the Blazers in 2018

- The best players he's ever seen at the high school level

- Changes he would like to see during spring football in the Palmetto State

- Coaching influences and goals of his

- Plus more!