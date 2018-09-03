SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!

Each week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Dutch Fork (2-0) NO CHANGE

2. TL Hanna (2-0) NO CHANGE

3. Gaffney (2-0) +1

4. Dorman (2-0) -1

5. Fort Dorchester (3-0) +1

6. Berkeley (3-0) +2

7. Sumter (3-0) NO CHANGE

8. Byrnes (2-1) -3

9. Summerville (2-1) NO CHANGE

10. Hillcrest (2-0) NEW

Rock Hill drops out after being thumped by 3A Chester. Byrnes' fall has just as much to do with the teams that jumped it as the road loss to New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep. TL Hanna and Dutch Fork remain on another level while Berkeley, Fort Dorchester and Summerville again look like the best in the Charleston area.

