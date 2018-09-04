SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!



The Palmetto Preps staff will be rolling out top 10 lists for each classification. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Greer (2-1) +1

2. Hartsville (2-0) -1

3. South Pointe (2-1) NO CHANGE

4. Belton Honea-Path (2-0) +1

5. Myrtle Beach (2-0) +1

6. Greenville (2-1) -2

7. North Myrtle Beach (3-0) NO CHANGE

8. North Augusta (3-0) NO CHANGE

9. Eastside (3-0) NO CHANGE

10. Westwood (3-0) NO CHANGE

Watch out for Lancaster (3-0) and Wren (2-0), both of whom are beginning to make noise in a very crowded 4A classification. Belton Honea-Path and Greenville went down to the wire in the most competitive game of the week. 4A looks as competitive as it has in the past three years.

