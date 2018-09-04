SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!



Each week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Dillon (2-0) NO CHANGE

2. Chapman (3-0) +2

3. Chester (3-0) NO CHANGE

4. Gilbert (2-1) -2

5. Woodruff (3-0) +1

6. Wade Hampton (H) (3-0) +1

7. May River (3-0) +2

8. Camden (2-1) NEW

9. Cheraw (2-1) NEW

10. Union County (1-2) -2

We know nothing. Strom Thurmond falls after a shutout to previously winless South Aiken. Crescent drops after a loss to upstart Ninety Six. Camden joins the fray despite a loss after a solid showing against 4A power Hartsville and Cheraw looks promising. Chapman and Chester impressed with wins over larger schools.

