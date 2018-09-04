SUPPORT PALMETTOPREPS.COM and receive access to all our coverage with a premium membership. Just 27 cents/day!



Starting this week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Abbeville (3-0) NO CHANGE

2. Barnwell (3-0) NO CHANGE

3. Carvers Bay (2-0) +1

4. Southside Christian (2-1) -1

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2-0) NO CHANGE

6. Saluda (2-1) +1

7. Ninety Six (3-0) +1

8. Andrews (2-0) NEW

9. Oceanside Collegiate (2-1) NEW

10. Hannah-Pamplico (2-0) -1

There are a host of talented 2A teams. Unfortunately for them, the classification is still Abbeville's. Whale Branch and Gray Collegiate dropped out with losses while Andrews and Oceanside Collegiate appear for the first time this week after blowout wins.

