Each week, the Palmetto Preps staff will put out its top 10 teams in each of South Carolina's classes. Disagree with our picks? Let us know on our forums.

1. Lamar (3-0) NO CHANGE

2. Lake View (2-1) +1

3. Wagener-Salley (2-1) +2

4. CE Murray (2-1) -2

5. Dixie (2-1) +1

6. Timmonsville (2-1) -2

7. Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-2) +1

8. St. John's (2-1) +1

9. Blackville-Hilda (2-1) NEW

10. Denmark-Olar (2-0) NEW

Lamar remains at the top and this class looks like theirs for the taking. Branchville and Green Sea Floyds fall out after losses while Blackville-Hilda and Denmark-Olar (who defeated Branchville Friday) join the top 10.

