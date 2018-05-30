Myrtle Beach offensive lineman Evan Jumper has a host of college programs after him, many having stepped forward with college scholarships.

Coastal Carolina, Furman, Old Dominion, Wofford, Citadel, Western Carolina, Charlotte, App State, Kent State, Gardner-Webb, Charleston Southern, Marshall, UTSA, Tulane, Campbell, Rutgers, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State, and Army are the programs that have offered Jumper thus far.

Nothing at the moment," Jumper said in terms of any favorites he may have at this point. I’m trying to keep things as open as possible."

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder plans on heading to Duke and Wake Forest this weekend and is looking to camp at both of those programs, along with a potential Georgia Tech camp stop this summer.

Jumper said that he spent the spring working on pass protection and hand fighting. Eyeing a decision sometime this summer, he knows what he hopes to find in a school.

"Great education, good position coach and strength coach, simply the right fit," he said.

Also see: PalmettoPreps.com's 2020 class top prospects in SC

Want to discuss South Carolina high school athletics with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes