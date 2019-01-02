*** Release from PhenomHoopReport.com ***

Charleston, SC - On the heels of last year’s incredible success (after the snow finally stopped) Phemom’s 2nd Annual Low Country Showcase will come to Porter Gaud School in Charleston on January 5.

The 2nd Annual Phenom’s Low Country Showcase is put on by Phenom Hoop Report, a company who specializes in running national level basketball events and the recruiting process for young student-athletes with a widely popular NCAA compliant scouting service and nationally recognized website.

Charleston has become accustomed to high level basketball around the Holidays and after another successful Rotary Roundball event, Phenom’s Low Country Showcase will be there to follow up with incredible talent coming from three different states.

This showcase will feature ten incredibly successful programs coming from three different states, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The 2019 field will include SCBCA #4 Ranked team in 5A Berkeley High School, Georgia’s #1 Ranked 1A team Woodville-Thompkins, SCISA Defending 3A state champion Porter Gaud and current #1 ranked SCISA 3A team Cardinal Newman.

Phenom’s 2nd Annual Low Country Showcase will also offer numerous players committed to and/or carrying D1 offers. Sumter’s CJ Felder is committed to Boston College, Cardinal Newman’s Chico Carter is committed to Murray State and Porter Gaud’s Josiah James is committed to Tennessee. James and Felder are each ranked among the nation’s Top 150 Prospects with James among the Top 20.

Locally, Charleston will have four teams represented with Porter Gaud, West Ashley, First Baptist and Berkeley High School each competing.

All games will be played in the main gym at Porter Gaud School. We have a full day of basketball scheduled with five total games played. The first game will start at 2:00 PM and the final game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM.

Tickets will be sold at the door in a first come, first served manner. Due to the demand of this event, we do expect crowds.

List of Teams

· Berkeley High School (Monks Corner, SC)

· Cardinal Newman (Columbia, SC)

· Porter Gaud (Charleston, SC)

· First Baptist (Charleston, SC)

· West Ashley High School (Charleston, SC)

· Sumter High School (Sumter, SC)

· Greenville High School (Greenville, SC)

· Woodville-Thompkins High School (Savannah, GA)

· Davidson Day School (Davidson, NC)

List of Committed Prospects

· Josiah James of Porter Gaud (Tennessee)

· CJ Felder of Sumter (Boston College)

· Chico Carter of Cardinal Newman (Murray State)

***



