Columbia-based recruiting technology company InfiniT Football will launch its camp series in July at River Bluff High in Lexington.

The organization, which offers CRM roster management technology, prospect camps, and recruiting evaluation/education services, plans to give away a $1,000 scholarship to one participant named as the recipient of its "Courage Award".

Multiple Palmetto State-based coaches will be working the camp, and the keynote speaker will be former Richland Northeast and South Carolina linebacker TJ Brunson.

Following is a release from the organization with more details on the Courage Award and registration.



***



COLUMBIA, May 20, 2020 - - InfiniT Football, in conjunction with the launch of its Elite Series Football Camp on July 11, will be funding and awarding a $1,000 college scholarship to the winner of its "Courage Award".

The winner will be recognized at the conclusion of the camp by Hilinski's Hope, an organization dedicated to funding programs that educate, advocate, and destigmatize mental illness, and a portion of camp proceeds will be donated to support Hilinski's Hope programs.

To qualify for the scholarship, players must:-



Register online by May 31



Submit a 1-2 page essay on overcoming adversity to InfinitT Football CEO, Jason Wade, at jason@infinitifootball.com



Be selected by InfiniT Football staff as having shown exemplary effort during camp

Camp Information:

Date: July 11

Location: River Bluff High School | Lexington, South Carolina

Time: 10 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.



More on the InfiniT Football Elite Series Camp



- Drills, skills, and one-on-ones featuring some of the state's top high school football coaches

- Combine testing from Zybek, which runs testing at the NFL Combine

- Guest speakers: Super Bowl champion Daniel Wilcox, former Gamecock LB TJ Brunson, Hilinski's Hope

- Combine results/performance film sent directly to over 200 colleges nationwide

*** Registration: https://infinit.football/camp/



Information on potential cancellation, refunds

InfiniT Football is sensitive to the current state of affairs as authorities work to implement policies and best practices in reopening athletics competition and will continue to consult state and national guidelines as well as the opinions of medical professionals. If, for any reason, the Elite Series Camp is rescheduled or cancelled, or a previously registered student-athlete elects not to participate, we have multiple options:A) Roll the camp registration fee into an InfiniT Football Elite Membership, our program to coach and guide student-athletes and their families through the recruiting processB) Divert registration fees into an Infiniti Football staff evaluation at a discounted rateC) If neither of these are desired, a refund is available

About InfiniT Football

An organization focused on student-athlete development, infiniT is changing the college football landscape by ushering in a new era in football operations and recruiting. Our mission is to provide greater connectivity between student-athletes and universities through technology and education.

For prospects, we have combined the highest level of football industry expertise and advanced software engineering to provide an incredible system that gets your name and your skills in front of college coaches. InfiniT profiles are free to prospects, and our evaluation and recruiting education packages are more affordable and sensible than other options.

College programs use infiniT to take control of your roster, your recruiting process, and your program in one single system - available anywhere on any device. Our proprietary, integrated software is the player management system you have always wanted. Real-time roster management, remote scouting, internal communication, player recommendations, nutritional and strength data, and a dynamic database are at your fingertips with our all-in-one suite. Request a demo today at infinitifootball.com.

*** For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact CEO Jason Wade at jason@infinitfootball.com

