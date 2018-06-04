Lancaster's Nygel Moore has potential to be a high level college prospect, according to veteran head coach Bobby Collins.

"I think he's a Division I player," Collins recently told PalmettoPreps.com at the school. "He's having a really good offseason for us right now. He's benching close to 275. He runs track and will be starting for us at tailback this year."

Collins, who's seen plenty of Division I talent as a high school head coach, plans on utilizing Moore in a variety of ways.

"We're going to do our best to get the ball in his hands. We are going to be able to play him at running back, slot wide receiver, and kick return, any position to be able to put the ball in his hands."

A few college coaches, at least, are going to have the opportunity to see Moore in action this summer.

"I'm going to Georgia and Georgia State camp and the UNC camp," Moore said.

Moore already has an idea of what he would like to study in college and one key factor he'll be looking at in assessing his options once offers start rolling in for him.

I want to major in biology so I want to make sure t school provides for my field. I want to get playing time and see the field as much as I can."

