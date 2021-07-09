Lakewood's Brandon Cisse building bonds with college coaches

"Just building my relationship with the coaches that have shown interest in me so far," he said. "I will say I have a very strong relationship with Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Penn State so far. We talk weekly."

Sumter (South Carolina) Lakewood's Brandon Cisse is a prospect to watch in the 2023 class in the Palmetto State, and he's picked up plenty of traction from Group of 5 and Power 5 programs alike.

"I'm just looking to go somewhere that’s gonna develop more as person and get a good degree and have fun playing football while doing it," Cisse said, citing Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Penn State as the programs he's built the strongest rapport with so far.

As he prepares to head into his junior season, Cisse is looking to take a step forward in more ways than one.

"Just been focusing more on a a leadership role with our team especially with guys like Zayveon (Wells) being a senior," he said. " I want to be able to take over that role when he leave this year. I try compete everyday. I've been hitting the weight room hard and conditioning very well. I been watching a lot of film, trying to get my football IQ higher because I’m also cross training playing corner and free safety this year."

As he juggles his work in the weight room and on the field with recruiting, Cisse has come up with some boxes he wants his next home to check in college.

Said Cisse: "A place that’s going to develop me on and off the field. Get a good degree. A place that feels like home. Somewhere I have a really strong bond with the coaching staff. A place that’s going to push me to be the best me everyday."