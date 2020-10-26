There is a rich basketball tradition at Keenan High School in Columbia, South Carolina. Last season’s South Carolina 3A state championship win gave the program back to back state titles as well as its ninth overall state championship for the men’s basketball program.

Over the past ten years, the Keenan program has had six Division 1 players come through the program and they also were home to one of the best high school basketball player’s I have ever seen with 2000 McDonald’s All American Jerome “Buddy” Harper.

For the 2020-21 season, the torch has been passed. 6’1” 2022 Jazian Gortman is now the featured player for one of the most storied programs in South Carolina. As a sophomore Gortman averaged 17 points on 46% from three with 2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.