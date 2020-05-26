2021 Eastside quarterback Marshall Skoloff recently sat down with PalmettoPreps.com and reviewed some of his junior film, plus a newly-released training video that over 100 college coaches have been sent.

Enjoy this new video feature - Inside the Film Room - from PalmettoPreps.com. Please take a moment and subscribe for free to our YouTube channel for more South Carolina high school football content!

Want to help support our work? Subscribe today - get a 30 day FREE TRIAL! - and get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.