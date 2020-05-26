News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 09:41:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the film room with Marshall Skoloff

Chris Clark • PalmettoPreps
Publisher

2021 Eastside quarterback Marshall Skoloff recently sat down with PalmettoPreps.com and reviewed some of his junior film, plus a newly-released training video that over 100 college coaches have been sent.

Enjoy this new video feature - Inside the Film Room - from PalmettoPreps.com. Please take a moment and subscribe for free to our YouTube channel for more South Carolina high school football content!

Want to help support our work? Subscribe today - get a 30 day FREE TRIAL! - and get access to all our work and support our coverage of SC high school football.

Marshall Skoloff Eastside
Eastside QB Marshall Skoloff sits down with PalmettoPreps.com to break down his game
SC high school football
PalmettoPreps.com's coverage of SC high school football is sponsored by Great Southern Homes
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}