Indian Land’s Dorian Williams is one of the state’s most interesting college prospects. A 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, Williams doesn’t stand out as a player being recruited as a linebacker. Yet many college programs are attracted to the rising senior’s physical play.



Williams had a productive junior season, racking up 73 tackles — including 17 for loss — from his strong safety position and picking off two passes. Williams excelled as a back-end enforcer, so much so that there is belief that Williams could play linebacker at the next level.

Despite his great season, Williams did not receive the attention he deserved. His Warrior team went 2-11, but had five losses of less than three points. If Indian Land is able to turn things around this season, Williams should get more recognition.

Williams has the frame of a potential linebacker and plays downhill, making his biggest impact in the running game. This offseason, he is working on improving both his footwork and ball skills. Still, Williams had seven pass breakups last season. An above average student in the classroom, Williams figures to be a highly-coveted prospect late in the recruiting process.

The rising senior currently holds offers from Troy, Coastal Carolina and Campbell, but should see that list continue to grow throughout the summer and into his senior year. As long as Williams produces again this fall, he should have no trouble finding a fit at the next level.

You can follow Dorian on Twitter: @dorianwill26