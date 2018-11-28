* Release from PhenomHoopReport.com*



COLUMBIA – Phenom Hoop Report is set to host the 2nd Annual Phenom’s Capital City Classic on December 15 at Ben Lippen School in Columbia. This showcase will feature eight of the top teams from North and South Carolina, with some of the best talent from around the country. Tickets will be sold on site, the day of the event, until the quantity sells out.



The field of teams will be led by nationally Legacy Early College of Greenville, South Carolina. Legacy is ranked as the nation’s number 37 team by nationally esteemed Prep Circuit to start off the 2018-19 campaign.



Set to kick off this event will be a high light reel matchup as Mikey Dukes of First Baptist in Charleston will face off with Marlow Gilmore of Hunter Kinard Tyler. These are two of the most explosively athletic players in the region, and are sure to have numerous plays that will bring the crowd to their feet.





Teams Participating:

· Legacy Early College (#37)

· Lee Central (Bishopville, SC)

· Lakewood (Sumter, SC)

· Ben Lippen (Columbia, SC)

· Northside Christian (Charlotte, NC)

· Liberty Heights (Charlotte, NC)

· First Baptist (Charleston, SC)

· Hunter Kinard Tyler (Neeses, SC)





Featured Players Top 25 2022 Jalen Hood Schifino (Northside Christian) Top 75 2020 Naseem Khalid (Legacy Early College) Top 100 2019 Juwan Gary (Liberty Heights) Top 150 2020 Jaden Seymour (Northside Christian) Top 150 2019 Rodney Howard (Legacy Early College)

Committed Players Juwan Gary of Liberty Heights (Alabama) Rodney Howard of Legacy Early College (Ole Miss) Charles Claxton of Legacy Early College (Winthrop) Naseem Khalid of Legacy Early College (Florida State) Juwan Purdue of Lakewood (Jacksonville State)

Schedule

3:00 Hunter Kinard Vs. Tyler First Baptist



4:45 Ben Lippen Vs. Lee Central



6:30 Legacy Early College Vs. Northside Christian



8:15 Liberty Heights Vs. Lakewood

Ticket Information: $15 at the Door (no passes will be recognized)



