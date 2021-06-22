In-state QBs picking up steam in recruiting

Gaffney's Grayson Loftis picked up two big ones on Monday, as West Virginia and Kentucky stepped forward with scholarships.

Palmetto State quarterbacks continue to pick up new offers and interest on the recruiting trail.

Laurens 2023 passer James Rawl earned his first scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky following a camp workout.

It was surreal," Rawl told PalmettoPreps.com. "I have dreamed about playing college football my entire life and to finally get that first offer was amazing."

Greenville product Prometheus Franklin attended a prospect camp at South Carolina over the weekend and drew a strong review from the coaching staff.

"It was he best experience I've ever been in, and I'm not just saying that," said Franklin. "Coach Beamer and Coach Satterfield don't hold back how they feel about what they like. I got some positive feedback. They loved the way I put the ball in the right spots, giving the wide receivers a chance."