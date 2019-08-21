I was already going through spring practice with AC Flora, where I was associate head coach. I went through four days of spring practice there before I got hired here and when I got hired here, we had one day of spring practice, then their next day was exams.The assistant coaches were pretty much doing mat drills with them.

From that, it was just: let me see how tough our guys are. What I kept remind them of this summer was, it's all about effort, attitude and toughness. There are lots of things you can't control, but you control those things. I didn't even bring out a football the first week of summer. My number one goal was to see what our effort was like, what our attitude was like, are we tough? Just see what kind of guys we had. The number one goal was to challenge the guys.

I've been pleased. This summer was good. They've bought in immediately. There were only three times this summer I had to address something and it was instantly changed. Camp has been good. I've been pleased, but we have a whole long way to go. We're very inconsistent, but we're getting there.

I actually worked with the OC and DC here when I was at Ninety Six when I started coaching 11 years ago. We lost a lot from last year. Athletically, we're thin this year and have a lot of linemen. We're going to have to be big, tough guys this year. We don't have a lot of flash.

We have one really good athlete and others surrounding him. We have one that can hit a home run at any time. His name is Josh Booker. He was one of three of their guys last year in the backfield that was an amazing backfield. He's the top returning guy offensively. He's our starting free safety, special teams guy, going to have to do a little bit of everything for us. I've been pleased with him this summer. He's a good athlete and a good young man.

The true leader of our team is Cody Fleming. He's a two-way starter at o-line and d-line. He's our starting tackle and defensive end. He is hard-nosed. I've been coaching now for 14 years, he may be the best kid as far as all-around person I've encountered so far. He's top notch.

I played here and starting my coaching career here after I played at PC. I think it would be hard for anyone to argue that there is a tougher region in 2A. This region, the third team in the region has a chance to make a run in the playoffs. You've got Abbeville, who everybody knows, they're going for a five-peat. Year in and year out, Batesburg is stout. Saluda, I played with their head coach at PC and here recently they've been pretty strong.

Teams I know have a history, Silver Bluff, they always have athletes. Fox Creek, I saw them this summer at 7-on-7 and they have some dudes. I don't think there's an easy win on our schedule anywhere. I hope after the season starts that people say the same about us, that nobody overlooks us. You may not look at the film and be super scared, but we're going to be ground and pound and be blue collar type, outwork you and hopefully have a chance in the end. It's a tough region, but I'm excited for the challenge.

