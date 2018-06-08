Lancaster has more than one potential Division I underclassman talent on the team this season.

2020 product Immanuel Bush is one, according to veteran head coach Bobby Collins.

"Immanuel will be a junior middle linebacker for us this year, also a Division I recruit," he told PalmettoPreps.com. "We played him last year on the defensive line and we made the move to give him an opportunity to be recruited. I think he's Power 5."

South Carolina, Clemson, East Carolina, Virginia Tech, Marshall, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, and other Sun Belt and Conference USA programs all rolled through the halls of Lancaster during the spring evaluation period and gathered information on Bush.

"He’s the strongest man on the team, benching about 365," Collins said.

For his part, Bush is open to any and all suitors that show interest.

"Any school where I can get an offer,” he said. “Anywhere I can get a degree and play football. I want to major in history so I can be a teacher and a coach.”

Several camp stops are planned this summer.

"The USC lineman camp, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, that’s about it," said the rising junior.

