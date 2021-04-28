Trevor Weldon out of Hilton Head Prep is one of the state of South Carolina's top specialists.

In addition to carrying a 4.38 GPA, the 2022 standout is ranked by Kohl's Kicking as a 4.5 star kicker and is capable of punting at the next level as well.

PalmettoPreps.com caught up with Weldon recently to break down his busy offseason and what lies head for the 2021 season.