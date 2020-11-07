High Five Friday - breaking down SC basketball storylines
Each week, Coach John Combs breaks down the five biggest storylines surrounding the Palmetto State basketball landscape.
It is exciting that high school basketball season is actually here and coaches are now finally able to get into the gym and work with their players. Here are five storylines we are following as the season gets started.
Not a member of PalmettoPreps.com? Join us to get access to Coach Combs' content on a daily basis and all the latest on SC high school basketball!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news