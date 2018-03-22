Class of 2020 quarterback JW Hertzberg emerged out of nowhere last year to throw for over 2000 yards and 24 touchdowns, leading his Southside Christian Sabres to a 10-2 record.

Just a rising junior, Hertzberg is already garnering interest at the next level.

“Last month the offensive coordinator of Wake Forest came to our school to visit with me and observe me throwing with some of my receivers,” Hertzberg said. “I have since received a personal invitation for a visit.”

Miami and Oklahoma State, among others, are also planning visits to Southside Christian to talk to the Sabres’ signal caller.

At 6-3, 180 pounds, Hertzberg isn’t overly imposing from a physical standpoint. But while his arm strength is not yet at the elite level, Hertzberg’s accuracy and football intelligence are turning heads.

Still just a sophomore, Hertzberg knows how he needs to improve.

“This offseason I am working mostly on strength and quickness and adding weight,” Hertzberg said. “The strength for velocity on the ball on my throws and the quickness for presence and movement.”

According to him, he’s also gotten more accurate this offseason, especially in the short and intermediate passing game.

Hertzberg’s strength lies in his intelligence and in-game awareness. Southside Christian runs a collegiate offense, so it is up to Hertzberg to make correct reads and some in-game decisions. While most high school offenses simplify the game by asking the quarterback to make only one read before tucking the ball and running, Southside Christian head coach Mike Sonneborn gives Hertzberg the option to read the entire field. Sometimes the young signal caller goes through three or four progressions before throwing to the open receiver.

For a quarterback to have success in such a system, he must have the abilities to diagnose coverages, look off safeties and feel the pass rush.

Even as a sophomore, Hertzberg excelled at all three.