Hammond's Saul Diaz is one of the state's most productive and talented defensive players. The rising senior tallied 61 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries last season for the state championship winning Skyhawks.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has the size and skill set that college coaches looking for, with the added bonus of having played both ways for his team. Diaz likely projects to the defensive side of the ball at the next level.



"I feel like I fit the linebacker position well with my size and speed," he told PalmettoPreps.com. "I have a knowledge of the game and nose for the ball, just knowing where I've got to be on the field."

A pair of programs, one in the Palmetto State and one with significant ties to it, have shown interest so far. Others are sure to step forward in the coming weeks.



"I went to a junior day two weeks ago at Coastal Carolina and talked to Coach Isaac, the running backs coach," said Diaz. "It was fun and I liked it. I talk to Coach Stepp a lot from Georgia State, we're pretty close. I went to camp there last year and I feel like Coach Stepp likes the way I play."

Diaz is taking his time with the process, saying that he hopes to make a decision sometime between spring football and in the fall once he begins to collect offers.

He's already given ample thought to what he hopes to find at the next level. What is most important to him as the process progresses?



"First and foremost, my education, getting a free scholarship," he said. "Just going to a school that I feel like is going to prepare me for life ahead of football, being the best man I can be, and pushing me every day to get better."