"My first offer was Virginia Tech, that was about six months ago," Sadler told PalmettoPreps.com. "Right after that, Louisville offered me. As of yesterday (Tuesday), North Carolina State had offered me."

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder already has three scholarship offers to his credit, with others likely on the way in the near future.

In what is shaping up to be a quality 2022 class for South Carolina high school football, Greenville's Collin Sadler may be one of the state's best.

While Sadler's status as a rising junior means that he cannot yet have as many conversations via phone or social media as he wants with college coaches, he's still been able to gather that programs are highly interested in him.

"It's been great, just knowing that I'm younger that some of the others around me that have been getting offers. I'm looking forward to my junior year when that will be a little easier."

Several others, including a few in-state programs, have Sadler on the radar.



"Notre Dame had me up for an unofficial visit, Georgia State has been contacting me a little bit, so has Coastal. Clemson sent me a letter a while back about camps and I went to a camp at South Carolina."

Sadler is still looking to grow his game as he prepares for the 2020 football season. His style of play has certainly caught the attention of college coaches.



"I definitely would describe it as aggressive, maybe a little too aggressive at times," Sadler said of his style. "The thing I'm trying to work on is technique. This offseason I did a lot of training. I feel like maybe I leaned a little too much on physical strength a little too much. I want to polish up my technique."

A few camp stops and other visits are likely on the docket for the Upstate product this spring and summer, including a trip to the first program that offered him this weekend.



Said Sadler: "I'm probably going to hit Georgia, Clemson, and USC. I'm going on a junior day to Virginia Tech this Saturday, and hoping to go to a couple other colleges that are interested in me."

What does he hope to find in a college program?



"I'm looking for a really solid coaching staff, a school with a lot of character and history, and something that's not too far from home."

