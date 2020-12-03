PalmettoPreps - From SC, straight to NYC

South Carolina prep hoops fans may recognize each of these guys as Isaih Moore graduated from Sumter High School in 2018 and Vince Cole, a Charleston native, graduated from York Prep that same year.

On Wednesday I turned on my ESPN app to watch the Legends Classic, just in time for the start of the BYU/St John’s game. As each team rolled out their starting lineups, I recognized a pair of familiar names when juniors Isaih Moore and Vince Cole were each announced and trotted on to the court in St John’s starting five.

Being from South Carolina and having spent time in New York City, the two places could not be more different than night and day. I am not sure if a player from South Carolina has ever played for St John’s. However, two players from the Palmetto State have found their way to be key figures in the early success St John’s has found.

Both players took winding roads to get into the starting lineup for the now 3-1 St John’s Red Storm. Cole was named a 2nd Team All-American and the Region X Player of the Year after averaging 18.7 points and shooting 44% from three for USC Salkahatchie.

Moore signed with College of Charleston coming out of Sumter High where played in 11 games and averaged 9 minutes per game as a freshman. Moore then transferred to Pearl River Community College where he was named a 3rd Team All-American after averaging 16 points and 9 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3% from the field.

Through four games this season, St John’s now sits at 3-1. Cole, a 6’6” wing, is averaging 26.8 minutes per game while scoring 13 points on 46.5% shooting from the field. Moore, a 6’10” forward, is averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while averaging 21.3 minutes per game.

It's also worth noting here that St John’s has a graduate transfer from George Washington University named Arnaldo Toro on their roster. Some may remember Toro as he spent his freshman season of high school at Clover High School in Clover, South Carolina.

While it is not a conventional path, as I type this we have two native sons finding great success in the Big East. They are forcing not only South Carolinians to take notice, but people around the country.