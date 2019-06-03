Fox Creek High head coach Lafayette Stewart has a trio of prospects at his program from the 2020 class.

All three are hitting the camp circuit hard this summer, with multiple stops planned in the month of June after hitting camps at Kennesaw and Mercer on May 31 and June 1, respectively.

Athlete Jatonius Butler recently picked up his first offer from Albany State; he plays both ways at receiver and defensive back from Fox Creek.

The school also has defensive lineman CJ Tillman and offensive lineman Blake Shealy in the '20 class.

The three will be at the SC Elite mega camp at Benedict College in Columbia on June 7, preceded by a stop at Lagrange's mega camp the day before.EETA camp on June 15 and HBCU camp on July 13 will follow.

