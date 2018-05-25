PalmettoPreps.com has recapped the linebacker, defensive back and line play at Saturday’s EPT Showcase. Today, we’ll take a look at the top performers at the running back, tight end and wide receiver positions.

Younger Running Backs take Center Stage

In an event laden with senior players, two young running backs turned heads Saturday. Each of them has shown the potential to be the top player in each of their respective classes.

Boiling Springs class of 2021 running back Charles McFadden has already been profiled on Palmetto Preps. He showed once again on Saturday that he should be a legitimate threat as sophomore. A downhill runner, McFadden has good lateral quickness and the ability to run in between or outside the tackles.

Rising freshman Nemo Squire of Dillon was the only 2022 invitee Saturday, and he showed why with a strong performance that earned him running back MVP Honors. Squire is already garnering national attention as an eighth grader and it will be interesting to see if he can live up to the hype next season.

Top tight end stands out

Southside Christian’s Lucas Raber is one of the top tight ends in the state, already holding offers from several in-state schools.

Saturday, Raber overcame a slow start to take home the tight end MVP award.

Raber has seen his recruitment pick up recently with Brown and Howard stepping up with offers this spring. He’s still on the radar for several larger schools and at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, has the size to compete against top competition.

Under-the-Radar receivers step up

On the surface, Saturday’s receiver crop was not the deepest. However, by day’s end, the receiving corps had gone toe-to-toe with a talented collection of defensive backs.

Boiling Springs receiver Caden Peeler isn’t the most physically imposing receiver in the state. At 5-foot-8, he is dwarfed by some of the state’s bigger receivers. However, Peeler is one of the most consistent route runners in South Carolina and Saturday he was able to use his quickness to get open against event he taller defensive backs. Peeler took home receiver MVP honors.

Southside athlete Jalon Calhoun has played quarterback for most of his career but worked out as a receiver Saturday as he looks to make the transition this fall. Calhoun was recently offered by Penn State and is on South Carolina’s radar as well.

2020 Wilson receiver Jakobe Quillen also stood out Saturday. Quillen, also a versatile track and field athlete, took home top 10 honors at receiver.