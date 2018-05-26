Finally, after a week of recaps, it’s time to break down the quarterback play at last Saturday’s EPT Showcase. The Palmetto State is ripe with high-profile signal-callers. Here, we’ll look at some of the top performers. Rising Junior sits atop Rankings Class of 2020 Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty continues to see his offer list explode. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Doty has an elite arm and the athleticism of a college-bound wide receiver, which he played as a freshman and sophomore while backing up a 2018 quarterback. South Carolina jumped in last year on the eve of his first start with one of his first major offers. Under former quarterback coach Kurt Roper, the Gamecocks pursued heavily but backed off until Dan Werner could scout Doty personally. Werner liked what he saw and he is once again firmly on South Carolina’s radar. Since then, 12 other major college teams have jumped in with offers including five from the ACC and three more from the SEC. Saturday, Doty was the best of a dynamic group of quarterbacks, taking home dual-threat MVP award and briefly showing his skill at receiver.

Top seniors also impress

Even though the 2020 Palmetto State quarterback class is considered a bit deeper than the 2019 cycle, there is some talent among the rising senior class. Greenville’s Davis Beville picked up an offer during the season from Pittsburgh and several other major college programs have followed suit this offseason. Beville has prototypical size and is a quick decision-maker. Saturday, he showed off his arm as well. The third-ranked prospect in the state should continue to see his offer list grow throughout his senior season, especially with performances like Saturday's for which he was rewarded with the Overall Offensive MVP award.

Wren senior Tyrell Jackson doesn’t have the same offer list as Beville at this point, but he also put up a strong showing, taking home the pocket passer MVP award. Jackson told Palmetto Preps a couple weeks ago that schools like ECU, James Madison, and Western Kentucky, among others, have stopped by Wren to see him throw.

Fellow senior Johnathan Bennett of Summerville also had a strong camp showing. Much has been made of Bennett’s potential position change at the next level, but Saturday he held his own with the other quarterbacks.