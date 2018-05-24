PalmettoPreps.com has recapped both the linebacker and defensive back play at Saturday’s EPT Showcase. Today, we’ll take a look at the top performers on the offensive and defensive lines. Checking in on the top defensive linemen Though he did not work out, TL Hanna defensive lineman and five-star recruit Zacch Pickens made an appearance Saturday. For and away the top recruit in South Carolina, Pickens looks the part, standing at 6-foot-5, 282 pounds. Pickens checked in with reporters before heading to the University of Georgia for an unofficial visit. Pickens is getting heavy interest from a slew of schools but seems to have a top three of Georgia, South Carolina and Clemson.

Another Upstate defensive lineman that should garner some attention this season is Belton Honea-Path’s Tysheik Galloway. Galloway flew under the radar last fall, but has received several scholarship offers this spring. Saturday, he took home the overall defensive MVP award.

Galloway checked in at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds and moves with rare quickness for a player his size. With a strong senior campaign, Galloway could be on his way to a Power Five school next year.