EPT Showcase Recap: Offensive and Defensive Line
PalmettoPreps.com has recapped both the linebacker and defensive back play at Saturday’s EPT Showcase. Today, we’ll take a look at the top performers on the offensive and defensive lines.
Checking in on the top defensive linemen
Though he did not work out, TL Hanna defensive lineman and five-star recruit Zacch Pickens made an appearance Saturday. For and away the top recruit in South Carolina, Pickens looks the part, standing at 6-foot-5, 282 pounds. Pickens checked in with reporters before heading to the University of Georgia for an unofficial visit.
Pickens is getting heavy interest from a slew of schools but seems to have a top three of Georgia, South Carolina and Clemson.
Another Upstate defensive lineman that should garner some attention this season is Belton Honea-Path’s Tysheik Galloway. Galloway flew under the radar last fall, but has received several scholarship offers this spring. Saturday, he took home the overall defensive MVP award.
Galloway checked in at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds and moves with rare quickness for a player his size. With a strong senior campaign, Galloway could be on his way to a Power Five school next year.
Versatile athlete impresses at defensive end
Boiling Springs athlete Michael McDowell plays both offense and defense during the year but excels at linebacker and defensive end. Saturday, when competing with the defensive linemen, McDowell had a great showcase, earning top 10 honors.
A bit undersized at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, McDowell used his quickness to beat offensive linemen in one-on-ones. He’ll look for a strong senior season to follow a junior campaign in which he had 59 tackles in 10 games as a defensive lineman.
Chappell and Towery highlight strong AAAA offensive line crop
Senior Jackson Chappell of South Pointe has already helped his team to three state titles. Saturday he made a case for being the top offensive lineman in the state.
Chappell was dominant in both drills and one-on-ones, taking home the camp MVP award for offensive linemen. At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Chappell needs to put on a bit more weight, but his technique is great and he has a shot to be a steal for someone at the next level.
Fellow AAAA-Region III lineman Lane Towery of York also put together a strong performance, taking home top 10 honors. At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, Towery is one of the more physically intimidating linemen in the state.
Underclassmen continue to impress
The senior offensive lineman class is a bit thinner than at other positions, but that does not mean the state is devoid of talent. Saturday, underclassmen stepped up to prove that the future along the offensive line is bright in the Palmetto State.
Rising junior Chandler Muller of Ridge View — also a AAAA-Region 3 school — turned in a strong performance as did Barnwell’s Briggs Kearse. Kearse, who was not able to participate in one-on-ones after rolling his ankle, is considered by many to be one of the top underclassman offensive linemen in the state.