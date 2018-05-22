Though not as deep as the defensive back crop, the Palmetto state boasts several talented linebackers over the next few classes. Saturday, we got a firsthand look at some of the guys at the top.

Top group forming

Fort Dorchester’s Darryle Ware has had a strong offseason after playing his first year of varsity for last fall. Saturday, Ware was far and away the top linebacker at the EPT Showcase. Ware — a 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising junior — dominated all day against a talented group of running backs, earning EPT’s linebacker MVP.

Ware’s quickness allows him to play well in space, and Fort Dorchester often uses him in a hybrid slot corner role. With above average coverage skills, Ware can stay on the field in nickel and even dime packages. If he continues to gain a bit of weight, he has the potential to be the top linebacker in the state of South Carolina.