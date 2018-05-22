EPT Showcase Recap: Linebackers
Though not as deep as the defensive back crop, the Palmetto state boasts several talented linebackers over the next few classes. Saturday, we got a firsthand look at some of the guys at the top.
Top group forming
Fort Dorchester’s Darryle Ware has had a strong offseason after playing his first year of varsity for last fall. Saturday, Ware was far and away the top linebacker at the EPT Showcase. Ware — a 6-foot-2, 205-pound rising junior — dominated all day against a talented group of running backs, earning EPT’s linebacker MVP.
Ware’s quickness allows him to play well in space, and Fort Dorchester often uses him in a hybrid slot corner role. With above average coverage skills, Ware can stay on the field in nickel and even dime packages. If he continues to gain a bit of weight, he has the potential to be the top linebacker in the state of South Carolina.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Skylar Mack is the top MIKE linebacker in South Carolina. Despite being a bit undersized, Mack is still a hard-hitting middle linebacker. Mack’s superb play recognition and ability to shoot gaps and make tackles don’t really help a lot in a camp setting, but the rising senior still stood out Saturday. He, like Ware, will likely put on some more weight, which should help him at the next level.
Two Underclassmen to Watch
2020 AC Flora athlete Donqua Wilson has turned heads this offseason on the camp circuit and Saturday was no different. A linebacker/safety hybrid, Wilson will be one of the top players on a strong Falcon defense this fall.
Wilson has good footwork in space and while he does not possess ideal college size yet, has more than enough playmaking ability to have a strong season at the high school level.
Class of 2021 Chester linebacker Octavieon Minter is already one of the more physically imposing linebackers in the state. Nicknamed “Tank”, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound outside linebacker is already turning the heads of collegiate scouts.
Minter is already solid in coverage, and has great instincts against both the run and pass. Despite being the youngest linebacker in attendance, Minter took home top 10 honors at Saturday’s showcase. Consider him a player to watch going forward.