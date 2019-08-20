The Upstate product spoke with PalmettoPreps in advance of the 2019 football season to break down the developments in his game and his college recruitment.

Marshall Skoloff recently won the starting quarterback position at Eastside High School after seeing time on the field as a sophomore.

"It feels great," he said of heading into 2019 as the starter. "It was all a maturity thing, just growing up, being able to learn the system. Last year I had maturity issues and didn't do the things that it took. Seeing myself mature into the position I'm in now and knowing I put in the work to get to where I'm at is a great feeling."



Skoloff has put in extra time in the film room, in particular, to advance his knowledge of the game.



"Instead of watching 10 minutes of film, I'll watch an hour and a half," he explained. "I'll watch certain games, instead of once, about four or five times. I'll watch a clip five or six times to see what everyone is doing, not just me."

Led by the example of Davis Beville, a current Pittsburgh player and former teammate of Skoloff at Greenville High, Skoloff has also looked to hone his leadership skills.



"I try to help out the younger kids and make them feel important. They're the future of our program. Just watching what he (Beville) did and trying to do similar things that he did, he was in a pretty good place and now he's at Pittsburgh."

Coach Andre Woolcock took over the Eastside program this year and has also made a substantial impression on Skoloff.



"He's an awesome coach, awesome guy. He relates to everybody, tends to all the kids. We know he cares. From a football perspective, that man is smart. He knows what he's talking about and all the kids love him as a person and a coach."

On the recruiting front, Skoloff has drawn several strong looks from college coaches, with places such as Charlotte, Appalachian State, Duke, Wake Forest, Furman, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, and Vrginia Tech having shown interest.

The first offer is yet to arrive, but Skoloff is staying patient and ready to show his stuff this season.



"It's all a process. I just have to keep working hard; I know hard work will pay off soon."