If there’s a formula to competing against 12-time state champion Tom Knotts, David Gutshall seems to have it.

Teams have come close though, and none closer than Dorman. The Cavaliers fell a yard shy of winning two years ago and seem to play the Silver Foxes from Dutch Fork closer than any other team in the state.

The South Carolina 5A classification has only been in existence for a few years, yet no one other than Dutch Fork has ever stood on top.

Dutch Fork struck first on a long pass to Tennessee commit Jaylin Hyatt. The senior speedster turned on the jets and outran the entire Cavalier defense for an 80-yard score just 17 seconds into the game. Hyatt added another, much shorter touchdown reception later in the first quarter to give the Silver Foxes a 14-0 lead.

But Dorman answered back, going on two methodical drives to even the score, keeping the potent Dutch Fork offense on the sideline in the process.

Dorman added a third touchdown on its opening drive of the second have to take the lead. It was only the second time the Silver Foxes had trailed in the second half all season. The Cavaliers seemed to have the answer, holding the SIlver Foxes to just 10:21 of possession through three quarters.

From there, the teams traded scores until the Silver Foxes tied it at 28 with 4:16 left in the fourth quarter.

When neither team scored again in regulation so we went to overtime in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Dorman started with the ball, but was stopped short on a third and goal from the 15. The Cavaliers decided to go for it, but had their third delay of game of the final minutes to force a field goal.

Of course that wasn’t enough against Tom Knotts’ squad. After a first down incompletion, the Silver Foxes went back to Hyatt, who had been quiet since the first half. It worked as the senior caught a fade route in the corner of the end zone for the 34-31 win.

The numbers are staggering. Dutch Fork won its fourth-straight title and the 12th of Knotts’ career. The 2020 senior class finished its reign at 55-1-1, with the tie coming in a lightning-shortened game earlier this year. The team’s last loss was 827 days ago. This may be the most impressive run in state history. And it’s not over.

The Silver Foxes will look to become the first team in state history to win five-straight titles. For now, they’ll celebrate the fourth.