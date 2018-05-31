Dorman's Zack Hillstock was one of the state's most productive players on offense last season.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder tallied 884 all-purpose yards and scored 20 total touchdowns in being utilized a variety of different ways.



Capable of playing running back, wide receiver, and contributing on special teams in college, Hillstock is taking several visits this summer and could work out for some coaches in camps.



"Going around, taking some visits to the schools that have offered," he told PalmettoPreps.com. "I'm going to App State, Western Carolina, and probably Coastal."

East Carolina and Wake Forest have also inquired about getting Hillstock to camp.

"I'm working on my speed and my burst out of cuts," he said of his offseason individual work.

How did spring football go for Dorman, which reached the state championship game last season?



"Good. We have 10 seniors and 8 returning starters on offense," said Hillstock.



Hillstock has not given a firm timeline on when he could render a final choice, but is looking primarily at a couple factors when assessing his options.



"Relationships with the coaches, that's it really," he said. "Wherever I can play early."

Fairmont State, Morehead State, and Alabama State were cited by Hillstock as sticking out in his recruitment at this time.



Also see: PalmettoPreps.com's 2020 class top prospects in SC

Discuss Dorman High athletics on our forums. Want to chat with other fans? Check out our dedicated sport by sport forums!

PalmettoPreps.com's prospect form

PARENT CENTRAL - our hub for parents of SC student-athletes